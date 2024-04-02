Rovshan Najaf appointed AFFA President [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) has hosted a Report-Election Conference.

During the conference, Rovshan Najaf was elected president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Neftchi football club Rovhsan Najafov replaced Rovnag Abdullayev in this post.

In his speech, the newly appointed AFFA President drew attention to the creation of new strategy to enhance football development in the country.

"We need to define a new strategy in a short period of time. However, it will take time to implement it," said R.Najaf.

Rovshan Najaf emphasised that AFFA will also do its best for the development of children's football.

"We will work to reveal new talented children from the regions. Because if we pay attention to the lower age groups, the country's football will always be in high places," he added.

The head of the institution said that AFFA will also focus on the development of women's football.

"Our women's football team has achieved historical success. Now we need to develop it further," he said.

The newly appointed AFFA president said that certain steps will also be taken to attract fans to the stadiums.

Former AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev said that he has been working in Azerbaijani football for 20 years.

He expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his support of Azerbaijani football.

Rovnag Abdullayev thanked the FIFA and UEFA presidents, noting that both institutions have always made efforts for the development of national football.

Former AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev also addressed AFFA.

"Make your rights lawful, thank you very much for everything. I can be a football fan now," he concluded.

In his speech, director of FIFA's European National Associations Department, Elhan Mammadov, outlined that Rovnag Abdullayev has done a lot during his 16-year leadership of AFFA.

He said that Rovnag Abdullayev created a legacy for Azerbaijani football during the years he led the organization.

"We have worked together here for 15 years. I used to prepare before speaking in front of you. But this time I thought that I will not prepare, I will say what is in my heart. During this period, Rovnag Abdullayev shared his knowledge and experience with colleagues. The experience of working with him helps me a lot in my international career," said Elhan Mammadov.

Elhan Mammadov drew attention to the fact that the entire football community praises the success of FC Qarabagh.

"Before, European clubs wanted to face FC Qarabagh, but now they avoid it during the draw. Football clubs Neftchi and Gabala were in the groups of European Cups and represented Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan's national team still cannot please us. However, as long as the development of our football continues, I believe that our national team will be successful," he added.

According to the official, numerous stadiums have been built in Baku in the last 16 years.

"In 2008, there were only two stadiums in Baku. However, many arenas were built and put into use later. The educational system created by AFFA is of great significance. A joint coach with UEFA courses has been created as well. Currently, active specialists have passed these courses. Also, I would like to stress the importance of management. It is gratifying that football managers are being trained in Azerbaijan today. Managers work at a high level within AFFA and in clubs. We need football specialists to be with us. It is for us to benefit from their experience," said Elhan Mammadov.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined AFFA's Report-Election Conference via video link.

"The FIFA series tournament, organised for the first time, took place in Azerbaijan. We have always held discussions with AFFA management about the development of national football. Last year, the national women's football team achieved historic success. As FIFA, we are always with AFFA," he said.

AFFA General Secretary Sarkhan Hajiyev hailed the victories of FC Qarabagh He said that the Aghdam club wrote history in the European League.

Sarkhan Hajiyev said that the most prestigious event of last year was the first football match held in Khankandi after 30 years.

"Another historic event was that President Ilham Aliyev watched that game," he added. The AFFA General Secretary also noted the success of the Azerbaijan women's football team, which made history in the UEFA Nations League last season and wished them success in future matches.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, spoke about the achievements in Azerbaijani football.

"In recent years, FC Qarabagh has managed to represent Azerbaijan in Europe. I believe that our football will develop further," said Chingiz Huseynzade.

New composition of the AFFA Executive Committee is as follows:

Professional Football League Public Union – 5 places:

1. Samad Gurbanov – Neftchi PFK

2. Farid Mansurov – Professional Football League Public Union

3. Khayal Jafarov – FC Sumgayit

4. Gurban Gurbanov – FC Qarabagh

5. Maqsud Adigozalov – FC Sabah

Public Union of Regional Football Federations – 3 places:

1. Elshad Nasirov - Western Regional Football Federation Public Union

2. Balakishi Gasimov – Northern Regional Football Federation Public Union

3. Sarkhan Hajiyev - Public Union of the Regional Football Federation

Public Union of Public Football Organizations – 2 places:

1. Konul Mehdiyeva - Public Union of Public Football Organizations

2. Zaur Akhundov – Public Union of All-Azerbaijan Football Fans

Field Football Federations Public Union – 2 places:

1. Ulvi Mansurov - Azerbaijan Futsal Federation

2. Leyla Khalilova - Azerbaijan Student Football Federation

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz