National parajudoka claims bronze at IBSA Grand Prix

27 September 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani parajudoka Shahana Hajiyeva has claimed a bronze medal at the IBSA Grand Prix held in Baku.

Hajiyeva sealed the bronze medal in the women's 48kg weight class, Azernews reports.

Shahana Hajiyeva won the gold medal in the women's 48 kg event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

By order the presidential order, the parajudoka was awarded the Order "For Service to the Fatherland, 1st degree" for high achievements at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and services in the development of Azerbaijani sports.

In November 2022, she won a bronze medal at the home world championship in Baku. In 2023, Shahana Hajiyeva won gold at the European Championships in Rotterdam. She also managed to win bronze at the World Games among blind and visually impaired athletes in Birmingham.

