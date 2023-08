20 August 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag have completed signing the contract with the Russian goalkeeper Andrey Lunev, Azernews reports.

Andrey Lunev put pen to paper on a 1+1 year contract.

He previously played for Torpedo Moscow, Ufa, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz