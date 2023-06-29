Sports policy in Azerbaijan has positive effect on development of Brazilian Jiu-jitsu martial art [PHOTOS]

29 June 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

The MINEPS VII conference is being held in Azerbaijan, which includes representatives of physical education and sports in 150 countries, Azernews reports.

Ana Moser, Minister of Sports of the Federal Republic of Brazil, also came to Azerbaijan as part of the events.

On a sideline of the conference, a meeting was held between Minister Ana Moser, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil to our country Manuel Montenegro and President of the Azerbaijan Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Agil Ajalov.

During the meeting, Agil Ajalov talked about the current dynamics of sports in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev's and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan's concern for sports, and also expressed gratitude for Ambassador Manuel Montenegro's constant support for the development of the mentioned Brazilian martial arts in Azerbaijan. He noted that the successful sports policy in the country has great positive effects on the development of Brazilian Jiu-jitsu martial arts, like all sports.

Agil Ajalov also informed about the development strategies of the Azerbaijan-Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the work done, and the organized events.

Minister Ana Moser expressed her satisfaction with the development of Brazilian sports in Azerbaijan and the interest in this type of fighting and supports the dynamic development.

