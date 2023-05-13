Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters bring home six medals from Bosnia and Herzegovina

13 May 2023 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have claimed six medals, including two golds at the 2023 Multi European Games held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports.

The gold medals came from Ilyas Hatamli and Shams Alizade.

Novruz Aliyev and Mahammad Hasanli clinched silvers, while Huseyn Khudiyev and Ruslan Hasanzade earned bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijan finished second in the overall medal table in the boy`s event, while third in the girl`s competition.

---

