Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku: finalists of second day of competition

11 March 2023 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Following the results of the second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, the finalists on individual gymnastic apparatus were determined, Azernews reports.

Among the representatives of men's artistic gymnastics, the finalists were determined in the vault, exercises on a gymnastic horse (horse-mahi) and the crossbar.

So, in the vault, Mahdi Olfati (Iran), Carlos Edriel Hulot (Philippines), Andrey Medvedev (Israel), Gabriel Burtanete (Romania), Nicola Bartolini (Italy), Aurel Benovich (Croatia), Harry Hepworth (Great Britain) and Wai Hung Shek (Hong Kong) reached the final.

Nariman Kurbanov (Kazakhstan), Yu-Chan Shiao (Chinese Taipei), Benjamin Osberger (France), Matvey Petrov (Albania), Vedant Savant (Australia), Rhys McClenaghan (Ireland), Ilya Kovtun ( Ukraine) and Utkirbek Juraev (Uzbekistan) reached the final on the exercises on gymnastic horse. Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov did not reach the final in this exercise, he took 20th position with a score of 13.100 points.

The horizontal bar finals were reached by Kazuki Matsumi (Japan), Kerran Phillips (USA), Mitchell Morgans (Australia), Alexander Myakinin (Israel), Tin Srbic (Croatia), Ivan Tikhonov (Azerbaijan), Takeru Kitazono (Japan) and Ahmed Almaraghi (Egypt).

Among the representatives of women's artistic gymnastics, the finalists were determined in exercises on the balance beam and floor exercises.

Thus, Georgia Villa (Italy), Marine Boyer (France), Anna Lashchevskaya (Ukraine), Ruby Pass (Australia), Viola Perazzini (Italy), Elizaveta Gubareva (Ukraine), Hua-Ten Ting ( Chinese Taipei) and Ayaka Sakaguchi (Japan) reached the final on the balance beam exercises.

In this exercise, Azerbaijani athletes Nazanin Teymurova and Samira Gakhramanova did not qualify for the final. Teymurova took the 26th place (11.333 points), and Gahramanova - the 32nd place (11.100 points).

Marin Boyer (France), Ruby Pass (Australia), Ayaka Sakaguchi (Japan), Holly Hilton (Ireland), Nazanin Teymurova (Azerbaijan), Sevgi Kayisoglu (Turkey), Arianna Belardelli (Italy) and Elvira Katsali (Greece) advanced to the floor exercise final.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 9-12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are expected to participate in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku will feature qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's gymnastics) at the competitions.

