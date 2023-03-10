Registration for Baku Marathon 2023 opens

10 March 2023 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Baku Marathon 2023 will be held on May 7 under the slogan "Win the wind" to support the development of sports, promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Persons over 18 years old can take part in the competition. Registration is open from today till May 1.

Those willing to participate should apply to registration points at 28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall and Deniz Mall or fill out an application form on www.marathon.az.

During registration, it's also needed to submit a copy of ID card. Students must also provide a copy of their student ID card and pay the fee 20 AZN ( $11.7) for individuals.

Corporate participants may contact via e-mail [email protected] The fee for the corporate participants (there must be at least five participants from each company) is 100 AZN ($58.8) for each participant.

All expenses for students will be covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. So, no fee is charged to students for the registration.

Having start and finish points at the State Flag Square, the marathon will cover a distance of 21 kilometers and will last on the following route:

State Flag Square-Seaside Boulevard-Baku International Seaport-Neftchilar Avenue-Baku White City Boulevard-Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - the intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli Streets, crossing Javanshir Bridge, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft Circle), Baku Funicular, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace), and Seaside Boulevard (Behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

The Baku Marathon-2023 awarding ceremony will be organized in several categories. Winners in man and woman categories will receive 3,000 AZN ($1,764) for first place, 2,000 AZN ($1,176) – for the second place, and 1,000 AZN ($588.2) – for the third place, as well as gifts, medals and certificates.

Apart from that, Be Young Award (Azercell) will be presented to the students, who will cross the finish line first in women's and men's categories. In addition,the prizes will be awarded in the following nominations: "The eldest participant to cross the finish line first", "The first corporate participant to cross the finish line" and "The most creative costume".

All participants of the marathon, as well as volunteers who provided support in its organization, will be awarded certificates. The first 2,000 people who come to the finish line will be awarded with special medals of the Baku Marathon-2023.

Moreover, an entertainment zone will be created for marathon participants, Baku residents and the city's guests on the State Flag Square. Multiple entertainment programs, competitions, sports events are waiting for you.

The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2023 is Azercell Telecom. The marathon is organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency, SOCAR, Azerlottery OJSC, the Seaside Boulevard Department and the Regional Development Public Association.

The project will be implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG). More information about the Baku Marathon- 2023, and pre-competition training will be posted on Facebook, Instagram pages as well as on marathon's website www.marathon.az.

For more information, please contact:

(012) 310 13 31.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz