By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova have reached two more finals at the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Jalilova scoring 29.750 points reached the final of the ribbon exercise and took fourth place. Agamirova with a score of 30.400 points reached the final of the program with clubs and took the fifth position.

Following the results of the first day of the World Cup qualification, the Azerbaijani graces reached the final of the exercise with a hoop: Jalilova took the third place with a score of 32.050 points, and Aghamirova - the fourth place (31.650 points).

Besides, Jalilova took third place with a score of 31,000 and advanced to the final of the exercise with the ball.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

---

