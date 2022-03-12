By Trend

Mixed Pair of Belgian athletes Bram Roettger and Helena Heijens has won the gold medal with 29.110 scores in the combined exercise program at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

"Silver" went to Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells from Great Britain (29.030 points), and the bronze medal was taken by Daniel Blintsov and Pia Schuetze from Germany (28.890 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli took fifth place in the final with a score of 28.670 points.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.

