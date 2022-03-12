By Trend

It is wonderful that Azerbaijan's Baku has such a gorgeous National Gymnastics Arena, American athletes Eily Corbett, Victoria Blante, and Cassidy Cu, participating within the women's group at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, told Trend.

"The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is amazing. The halls are big, bright and beautiful. It is a great pleasure to present our program here. During the competition, the light has been designed to make the performances look more spectacular," the athletes said.

According to the gymnasts, the preparation for the Championship was fruitful, so they felt confident at the competitions.

"Acrobatics is an interesting gymnastical discipline. We perform complex elements that require good physical shape. Sports also open up many opportunities for us, so we have a chance to visit different countries, meet interesting people, learn about their culture and traditions," they added.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.

