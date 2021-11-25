By Trend

Russian gymnast Arina Kaliandra scoring 34.100 ranked first in tumbling among women in the 15-16 age group at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

UK’s gymnast Naana Oppon ranked second scoring 34.000 while another UK’s gymnast Comfort Yeates ranked third scoring 33.300 points.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

