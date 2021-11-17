By Trend

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has held a charity event at the Umid Yeri (Place of Hope) Children's Shelter, located in Baku’s Bina settlement, Trend reports referring to AGF.

The event was timed to the upcoming 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

Together with representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, ambassadors of World Championships Karen Cockburn (Canada) and David Martin (France) visited the orphanage as part of the charitable event.

The guests reviewed the conditions created in the Children's Shelter, talked to the head and the staff of the shelter.

The ambassadors of the World Championships met and talked to the children living in the orphanage.

The children sang songs for the guests.

The ambassadors and AGF representatives presented gifts to children and took photos.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku on November 18-21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries will take part in the competition.

The athletes will perform in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program at the championship, which will last four days. The winners in the team competition will also be named.

According to the preliminary schedule of the championship, the classification competition will take place on the first two days while the final performances will take place on the last two days. According to the rules, one participant can perform in several programs.

