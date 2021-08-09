By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cyclist Ramil Ziyadov has reached Lenin Peak (7,134 m), known as one of the highest one in the Central Asia.

Lenin Peak or Ibn Sina Peak, rises to 7134 meters in Gorno-Badakhshan (GBAO) on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. It is considered the second-highest point of both countries. None of the cyclists have ever reached Lenin Peak before.

He reached the place where the camp of climbers from Turkey and Ukraine is located.

The cyclist dedicated his achievement to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Meanwhile, Ramil Ziyadov Ramil continues his journey around the world. Since 2013, he has traveled over 86,000 kilometers. Until now, no one has been able to cover such a distance on a bicycle alone.

Over the past years, Ramil has reached the Arctic Circle and Magadan in Russia, crossed the Caucasian ridge and became the first Azerbaijani who reached South America by bicycle,conquering the mountain peaks Huayraccasa (5059 m), Chonta (4825 m), Abra Antajirca (4780 m) and Abra Ucchuchacua (4737 m).

The cycling has rode countries like France, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Norway, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan,Ukraine, Belarus, etc.

He is the only cyclist from the countries of the former Soviet Union who climbed these peaks by bicycle.

