By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani Powerlifting team won seven gold and four silver medals and broke a number of world records in the 5th World Powerlifting Championship held in Moscow recently.

Rovshan Khalilov won two gold and one silver medal in the 5th World Powerlifting Championship.

Performing in the 75 kg category, Khalilov lifted 685.5 kg in full powerlifting (three movements). Khalilov broke three world records. He set the world record in both his movements (deadlifting – 287.5 kg and bench press – 173 kg) and updated his record in total result.

His performance was regarded as the second-best result and he was awarded with another silver medal.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Ramil Ahmedov won the 90 kg class in the competition, securing the title of three-time world champion.

Azerbaijani female athlete Adila Gurbanova and Elvin Muzaffarov (both of them – 67.5 kg), Razim Huseynov, Nijat Khosrovzade (both of them – 125 kg) were awarded gold medals.

Ramin Rzayev (75 kg), Ali Asgarov (82 kg), Hafiz Verdiyev (100 kg) and Aydin Humbatov (110 kg) secured silver medals.

It should be noted that Razim Huseynov also set world record with a result of 960 kg.

The championship in Moscow was organized by World Federation of Powerlifting without equipment and attended by over 3,000 athletes from different countries. The competition lasted took place on December 4-8.

The Federation is an independent sports organization established to develop raw powerlifting, identify and support the strongest sportsmen, who show record results in individual disciplines and a total of three movements of powerlifting.

Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz