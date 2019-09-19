By Trend

A meeting with former Azerbaijani gymnast, multiple-time prize winner of the World and European Championships in the individual and team competitions Aliya Garayeva was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku as part of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports Sept. 19.

Young gymnasts, their parents and fans of different ages enjoyed talking with the athlete, took memorable photos and received autographs.

Aliya Garayeva spoke about important competitions in which she participated, and shared her experience with young athletes. The meeting was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

