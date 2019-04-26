By Trend

The first day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.

Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes two free practice sessions of the F1 cars as well as autograph sessions of the teams Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari and Renault.

Fan Zone gates opening 10:00 All entertainment zone F2™ free practice sessions 11:00 On the track 11:45 Autograph session - Red Bull Racing 11:10 F1® Fan Zone 11:30 Autograph session - Scuderia Ferrari 11:30 F1® Fan Zone 11:50 Autograph session - Renault 11:30 F1® Fan Zone 11:50 F1® first free practice session 13:00 On the track 14:30 F2™ qualifications 15:00 On the track 15:30 F1® second free practice session 17:00 On the track 18:30 Track gates opening 20:00 On the track Fan Zone gates closing 22:00 Entire entertainment zone

Ten teams with two drivers each will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

