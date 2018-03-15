By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Marina Nekrasova and Yulia Inshina have reached the vault finals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

Story still developing

