By Trend

After the successful completion of the first year of cooperation, the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) and Azerbaijan’s SmartScoring have come to an agreement that SmartScoring will remain UEG’s Global Partner, said a message posted on the UEG official website.

“The Azerbaijani scoring company will continue to support UEG also in 2018 with a financial contribution and by providing the scoring system for our European Championships,” the message said.

The original contract has even been extended as SmartScoring will donate a significant amount towards the idea of a development program which will be launched this year.

“The Gymtv.online platform will be further developed to ensure that our Championships will be available to watch and relive online,” the message said.

“The partnership with SmartScoring allows us to providing consistency between our events and assisting the local organizing committee with an expensive but essential part of the competition: the results system,” UEG President Farid Gayibov said. “A huge advantage of working with SmartScoring in 2017 has been the increased attention to sports presentation which raises our European Championships to the next level. This is the way we want to go forward.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz