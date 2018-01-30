By Laman Ismayilova

The First Aquatic Palace Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics took place in Baku on January 28.

The tournament brought together 135 young gymnasts who are engaged in groups in rhythmic gymnastics Aquatic Palace. The tournament, organized between 4-12 age groups, consisted of two stages.

At the initial stage, beginning gymnasts passed the exam in varying degrees. The second stage of the event continued with demonstration performances by gymnasts.

According to the results, Sura Novruzova, Aida Ibrahimzade, Deniz Khashimova, Shams Agaguseynova, Mehri Abdurahmany and Safura Salimzade were awarded with gold medals. Other participants received medals, diplomas and gifts in various nominations.

Gymnasts of Aquatic Palace have repeatedly participated in local and international competitions and achieved great results.

The coaches Samira Salimzade, Sevil Farajov, Kamilla Mammadova and Sultan Ibrahimzade prepare gymnasts for professional sports.

Aquatic Palace sports complex gives more new opportunities for sports activities to the most wide range of admirers of sport — both to athletes, and amateur adherents of physical culture and a healthy lifestyle, including adults and children. The fitness the center of 2500 sq.m includes 8 universal gyms, such as: yoga, Pilates, dances, zumba, saykling. And also the area of 1500 sq.m. is allocated to other sports occupations. The Aquatic Palace project is created by the Spanish architect Kym Piolom. The main priority of a complex is that a ceiling part of the Olympic complex consists of glass and it provides the longest presence of natural light.

