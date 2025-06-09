UK proposes daily limits on kids’ social media use

9 June 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alemat Aliyeva

The UK government is weighing new regulations to limit children's time on social media, aiming to combat screen addiction and its mental health impacts, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

As part of the proposed initiative, officials are considering setting a daily cap of two hours on social media usage for minors, along with a curfew that would block access after 10:00 PM. These measures are intended to curb excessive use and protect young users from the harmful effects of digital overexposure.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the government is examining how social media apps and smartphones are intentionally designed to be addictive, especially for children. He argued that ensuring online safety for minors should be treated as seriously as ensuring their physical safety.

“Some platforms are built to keep users endlessly scrolling — including kids. We must act now to defend young minds from these harmful designs,” Kyle stated.

Health data from UK agencies show that teenagers who spend more than three hours daily on social media are far more likely to experience anxiety and depression. Moreover, using screens late at night has been linked to sleep disorders and declining academic performance.

In addition to time restrictions, the government is also reviewing broader digital safety reforms. These include mandatory parental control features, stricter age verification processes, and transparency rules requiring platforms to disclose how their content algorithms work. If adopted, the new rules would be incorporated into updates to the Online Safety Act.

The proposals are currently under public consultation, with a final decision expected later in the year.