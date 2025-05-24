Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to visit Russia for high-level talks

24 May 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Russia on May 26–27, where he is expected to hold meetings with top Russian officials.

Azernews reports, citing Russian media, that during his visit to Moscow, Fidan plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is also expected to hold talks with Vladimir Medinsky, Assistant to the Russian President, newly appointed Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, and other senior officials.

The visit comes amid continued strategic dialogue between Ankara and Moscow on regional security, energy cooperation, and geopolitical developments.