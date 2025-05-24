Turkish President Erdoğan and First Lady attend Azerbaijani delegation’s performance at Ethnosport Festival [PHOTOS]

24 May 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan attended the performance of the Azerbaijani delegation at the VII Ethnosport International Cultural Festival in Istanbul on May 24, Azernews reports via the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The show-composition titled "Victory" (Zafer), organized by the Azerbaijani Equestrian Federation, featured 130 performers and 20 Karabakh horses. The performance captivated the audience with its revival of ancient Turkic culture, Azerbaijani national music and dance traditions, and the artistic mastery of Karabakh horses.

Highlighting the shared cultural values and deep-rooted unity of the Turkic world, the show received a standing ovation from the Turkish president and first lady. The Azerbaijani delegation expressed pride in the warm reception and attention shown by Türkiye’s leadership.

The festival, which began on May 22, will conclude on May 25 with the Azerbaijani delegation’s final performance.