US Treasury gives Syria 'immediate sanctions relief'

24 May 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

The United States Treasury Department said on Friday it issued an "immediate sanctions relief" for Syria and authorized transactions prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations, effectively lifting sanctions on Syria that were imposed "due to the abuses of the Bashar al-Assad regime," Azernews reports.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump announced plans to lift Syria sanctions during his Middle East trip last week, calling it the first step to restoring relations with the country after the ousting of Assad.

"As President Trump promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department are implementing authorizations to encourage new investment into Syria. Syria must also continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (pictured) stated. The Treasury added that the State Department also issued "a waiver under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act (Caesar Act) that will enable our foreign partners, allies, and the region to further unlock Syria’s potential."