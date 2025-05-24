Medvedev says West ignores attacks on Russian cities

24 May 2025 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev rejected accusations that Moscow used excessive force in its recent strikes on Ukraine, Azernews reports.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Medvedev criticized European leaders for staying silent after Ukraine launched drone attacks on Russian cities, including Moscow. He said the same leaders are now condemning Russia for what they call disproportionate retaliation, following reports of explosions in Kiev.

He accused European governments of double standards, saying they ignored Ukrainian attacks but now demand a ceasefire and threaten new sanctions. "First destroy the vile blood-sucking parasites on your own bodies," he wrote.