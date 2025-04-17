Foreign shipping drives Turkish port cargo surge

17 April 2025 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

In March 2025, Turkish ports received 37,449,945 tons of cargo, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

During this period, cargo received at domestic ports under the Turkish flag amounted to 2,437,245 tons .

"Cargo transportation to Turkish ports by ships flying the flags of other countries reached 35,012,700 tons ," the ministry reported.

Additionally, 6,014,854 tons of transit cargo were transported from Turkish ports in March 2025 .

According to the ministry, Turkish ports received 105,764,809 tons of cargo during January–March 2025 .

"Cargo transported on ships under the Turkish flag amounted to 7,503,029 tons , while shipments under the flags of other countries totaled 98,261,780 tons ," the statement said.

The report also noted that 16,865,574 tons of transit cargo were moved from Turkish ports during January–March 2025 .

In March 2025 , Turkish ports received 4,814 ships .

According to the report, during this period, 1,512 ships were received under the flags of other countries , while 3,302 ships carried the Turkish flag .

Between January and March 2025 , Turkish ports handled 13,274 ships .

"During this period, ships arriving under the flags of other countries numbered 4,204 , while those under the Turkish flag amounted to 9,070 ," the ministry stated.