10 April 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

FC Barcelona defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, matching the club's record for goals in a single campaign of the tournament in the 21st century, Azernews reports.

The Catalan giants, under coach Hans-Dieter Flick, have now scored a total of 36 goals in this season’s competition—tying the record set in the 2008/2009 season, which was achieved under the management of Josep Guardiola. That 36-goal tally remains Barcelona's best performance in the Champions League over the past 25 years.

However, the all-time record for Barcelona’s most goals in a single European campaign was set at the turn of the 20th and 21st centuries, during the 1999/2000 season (which officially began in 2000). Under the leadership of Louis van Gaal, Barcelona netted an impressive 45 goals—a record that still stands in the club's history.

The return leg between Barcelona and Dortmund will take place in Germany on April 15, where Dortmund will look to stage a comeback after the heavy defeat.

Barcelona's record of 36 goals in the 2019/2020 Champions League is impressive, but if they continue at this pace, they could surpass the legendary 1999/2000 season’s total of 45 goals—setting a new standard for attacking power in European competition.