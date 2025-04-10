First Universal theme park in Europe appear in UK

10 April 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Universal has announced plans to build its first-ever theme park in Europe, and it’s coming to the UK. The massive entertainment complex will be constructed on the site of a former brick factory near Bedford, and is expected to create around 28,000 jobs before its grand opening in 2031, Azernews reports.

Spanning 476 acres, the park is projected to attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year of operation, making it one of the largest amusement destinations in Europe.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the multibillion-dollar investment, saying it “will make Bedford home to one of the largest amusement parks in Europe, enabling the county to firmly establish itself on the global stage.”

Universal, the studio behind hit films such as Minions and the upcoming Wicked, already operates successful theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles (USA), Tokyo (Japan), Singapore, and Beijing (China). This project marks its first venture in Europe.

A full planning proposal will be submitted to the UK government, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

The company stated that 80% of the new jobs will be filled by residents from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes, offering a major boost to the regional economy.

According to the development plan, the complex will include a world-class theme park, a 500-room hotel, and a shopping and entertainment mall.

Rumors suggest the park could feature themed zones inspired by Universal’s biggest franchises, including Minions, Jurassic World, Shrek, and even a magical area based on the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Early concepts also hint at a brand-new original universe, possibly bringing a UK-inspired fantasy world to life—giving a fresh, homegrown twist to Universal’s global lineup.