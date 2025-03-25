Explosive devices found at Tesla dealership in Texas

25 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Austin Police Department in Texas has reported the discovery of several explosive devices at a Tesla dealership owned by Elon Musk, Azernews reports.

According to the police, "suspicious devices" were found on the morning of March 24. Bomb disposal experts (or sappers) later confirmed that the items were indeed explosive, and they successfully defused them. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the investigation is still ongoing.

In response to the incident, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced the formation of a special task force dedicated to addressing attacks against Tesla.

"Acts of violence, vandalism, and domestic terrorism, such as the recent attacks on Tesla, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," an FBI spokesperson told a local TV station.

An anonymous law enforcement source also revealed to ABC News that the FBI has received information about at least 48 separate cases involving attacks on Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations. The attacks have raised concerns about the growing number of incidents targeting the electric vehicle maker, as tensions surrounding the company's rapid expansion and influence in the automotive industry escalate.

While the motives behind these incidents remain unclear, experts suggest that the growing interest in Tesla’s success and its disruptive role in the traditional automotive sector may be fueling backlash from various groups. Additionally, the rise of electric vehicles and Tesla’s technological dominance in the market has likely sparked increased scrutiny and, in some cases, hostile actions.

This case highlights the ongoing challenges for businesses in the rapidly evolving tech and automotive industries, where companies like Tesla face both innovation-driven admiration and resistance. As authorities investigate these incidents, it remains to be seen whether this will lead to greater security measures for high-profile companies in the future.