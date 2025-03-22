Trump's special envoy says Ukraine, Russia may sit in separate rooms during talks

22 March 2025 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

Russia and Ukraine will sit in neighbouring rooms and negotiate a ceasefire plan through US intermediaries shuttling back and forth, the White House has said.

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, confirmed talks on the US proposal for a ceasefire would begin on Monday in Saudi Arabia.

Kellogg said that the US delegation at the Saudi talks will include some of his own staff along with teams for National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Policy Planning Director Michael Anton from the State Department.

"They’re going to be proximity discussions, meaning one group is going to be in this room, one group in this room, and they [American representatives - ed.] will sit and talk, go back and forth, sort of like shuttle diplomacy in a hotel," Kellogg said.

Source within the Ukrainian government gave a similar account of the planned talks in Saudi Arabia.