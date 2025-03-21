Turkmenistan, Belarus debate automotive industry co-op

21 March 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus, Nazarguly Shagulyyev, visited the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) to enhance cooperation in the automotive industry, Azernews reports.

Along with other Permanent Representatives of CIS member states and diplomats, Ambassador Shagulyyev was introduced to the truck assembly process. Special attention was given to the modern assembly lines and the use of cutting-edge technologies designed to increase production efficiency.

The delegation was also presented with the latest truck models developed by MAZ for operation in various climatic conditions, as well as new models of city and intercity buses equipped with energy-efficient engines and comfortable passenger cabins.

The management of MAZ held a meeting with the ambassadors of CIS countries, during which Ambassador Shagulyyev expressed Turkmenistan's interest in studying Belarusian automotive manufacturing practices and reiterated Turkmenistan's willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He emphasized the potential for collaboration in improving the quality and production capabilities of Turkmenistan’s own automotive sector.

In response, the management of MAZ expressed its interest in supplying their vehicles to CIS countries and discussed the possibility of establishing long-term partnerships to meet the growing demand for high-quality vehicles in the region.

This visit underscores Turkmenistan's commitment to strengthening its industrial capabilities, particularly in the automotive sector. By learning from the expertise of Belarus, Turkmenistan aims to enhance its own manufacturing processes and boost local production in the future.