Rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China shows annual growth

6 March 2025 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat The new Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Xi'an has been delivering impressive results since its launch, Azernews reports.

Currently, the terminal has an annual capacity of 133,000 TEU. Over the past year, the volume of transit traffic through this center exceeded 276,000 tons. By 2025, the transportation volume is expected to reach 456,000 tons.

Notably, in 2024, more than 5,000 trains were dispatched from the Xi'an Dry Port toward Europe and China, setting a historic record. This represents 25 percent of all shipments on the China-Europe rail route.

"Thanks to the operation of the joint cargo terminal in Xi'an, which serves as a key hub on the Trans-Eurasian Transport Corridor (TMTM), shipment volumes increased 33 times last year," the statement highlights.

In general, rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China has shown consistent annual growth. The joint Kazakh-Chinese terminal in the Xi'an Dry Port, which handles up to 40 percent of all container trains destined for Kazakhstan, plays a crucial role in driving the growth in cargo volumes.

The success of this terminal not only strengthens the economic ties between Kazakhstan and China but also enhances the region's logistics capacity, supporting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The expansion of these routes underscores the growing significance of rail transport as a fast and reliable alternative to maritime and air freight, particularly for trade between Asia and Europe.