China eases tech M&A loan rules in pilot program to boost innovation

5 March 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

China has announced a series of relaxed rules for merger and acquisition (M&A) loans targeting tech companies in a pilot program aimed at channeling more capital into sci-tech innovation and enhancing China's technological competitiveness, according to the country's financial regulator on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!