Rheinmetall signed a contract with the Spanish government for the supply of Eimos

23 October 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has signed a contract with the Spanish government for the supply of 81 mm Eimos mortar systems. The contract value is about 150 million euros, Azernews reports.

"The Spanish government has signed a contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of 84 Eimos 81mm mortar systems. A framework agreement worth about 150 million euros was signed with Rheinmetall's subsidiary Expal Municipalities," the statement said.

At the same time, it is indicated that it also includes maintenance and training of personnel.

"The systems should be delivered to the Spanish armed forces between the end of 2024 and the end of 2027. The order will be placed at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024," the concern said.

In early August, Rheinmetall reported that its sales volume increased by a third (33%) in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023 to 3.8 billion euros. Operating profit almost doubled and reached 404 million euros. The volume of orders received and framework agreements concluded more than doubled to 15.4 billion euros.

