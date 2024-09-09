Canada suffers from severe deforestation, study says

9 September 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Logging has decreased forest areas in Canada.

An analysis conducted in Ontario, the province with the most logging, resulted in a loss of 976.42 square meters of certified boreal forest (2016-2020), Azernews reports, citing Global Forest Watch.

Canada's forests, which account for 9 percent of the world's forest area, are considered extremely important for preventing global warming. According to a 2021 study in the Canadian Journal of Forest Research and another published last year in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, the vast majority of the decline in old-growth trees that store the most carbon was caused by timber supply.

In British Columbia, Canada's epitome of ancient beauty and diverse ecosystems, the area of ​​old-growth forest has declined by more than 50 percent over the past two decades, according to the 2021 and 2023 analyses.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz