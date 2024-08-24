ADB proposes major renewable energy project for Uzbekistan: 500 MW Solar and BESS initiative

24 August 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has proposed a significant new project aimed at advancing Uzbekistan's renewable energy sector, Azernews reports.

The Samarkand Solar Photovoltaic and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project will feature a 500 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic plant, a 500 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage system, a transmission line, and other essential infrastructure.

This initiative, spearheaded by ACWA Power, represents one of the first utility-scale renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan to integrate a BESS component. It aligns with Uzbekistan's ambitious goal to increase its renewable energy capacity to 12 gigawatts (GW). The project is expected to set new benchmarks for bankability and attract additional private investment into the country's energy sector.

In a related development, ADB and Masdar have secured a $46.5 million loan agreement for the construction of the Nur Bukhara solar power plant, which will also include a battery energy storage system. This financing package consists of $26.5 million from ADB’s ordinary capital resources and $20 million from the Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund, managed by ADB.

The Nur Bukhara project will have a generation capacity of 250 MW and a storage capacity of 126 MWh. It will also involve the construction of a 20-kilovolt substation and a 3.1-kilometer transmission line to integrate the facility into the grid.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz