Rocket Factory Augsburg vows swift return after test explosion at UK’s Shetland Spaceport

20 August 2024 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

A rocket company has committed to resuming regular operations “as soon as possible” following an explosion during a test at the UK’s new SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland, Azernews reports citing The Guardian.

The test was conducted by Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), a German company aiming to achieve the first vertical rocket launch into orbit from UK soil.

The incident occurred during Monday’s nine-engine test on the island of Unst, one of several trials scheduled before advancing to a full launch. RFA reported that an “anomaly” led to the “loss of the stage,” but fortunately, no injuries were sustained.

“The launch pad has been secured, the situation is under control, and any immediate danger has been mitigated,” the company stated.

RFA, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, is collaborating with the spaceport and relevant authorities to determine the cause of the failure.

A company spokesperson explained, “We adopt an iterative development process with a focus on real-world testing. We understand the heightened risks involved in this approach, and our priority is to return to regular operations as swiftly as possible.”

This incident comes three months after the site’s first rocket test, which was successfully completed. During that initial test, RFA fired the engines for eight seconds before a controlled shutdown.

Unst, located at the northernmost tip of the British Isles, has a population of about 650 and was one of the first Viking outposts in the North Atlantic. Its remote location allows rockets to launch without passing over populated areas, unlike other sites where launches require complex dog-leg maneuvers, limiting the payload capacity.

In late 2023, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted approval for the first rockets to launch from the island. This approval paves the way for up to 30 satellites and other payloads to be launched into commercially valuable polar and sun-synchronous orbits, which are in high demand for communications and Earth observation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz