In Mongolia, 3 parties that entered parliament form joint government

8 July 2024 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Following the results of the elections to the Great State Hural (Parliament), the political parties of Mongolia reached an agreement on the formation of a joint government and signed a memorandum of cooperation, Azernews reports.

He recalled that the democratic parliamentary system has existed in Mongolia for over 30 years. "But many citizens were not represented in the hural, which this year increased to 126 representatives of all sectors of society. Three parliamentary parties have signed a memorandum of cooperation and will form a government that will correct the mistakes of the past 30 years," the prime minister said.

The head of the Mongolian government added that he had discussed with the chairman of the Democratic Party Luvsannyamyn Gantumur and the head of the Labor National Party Togmidyn Dorzhkhand the state program "Vision 2050 - long-term development policy of Mongolia". They approved the implementation of this program.

"Mongolia's development planning has been unstable since 1990. Projects in the energy sector, infrastructure and to solve the problems of the capital, which have been suspended for 30 years due to politicization, can be implemented in a short period. A new 30 years of the country's development are beginning," the Prime Minister said.

