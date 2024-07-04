Ankara to Istanbul in just 80 minutes: High-Speed train revolutionizes travel

4 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The high-speed railway line will reduce the travel time between Ankara and Istanbul from the current 4 hours and 20 minutes to 80 minutes, Azernews reports.

The head of the Ministry of Transport recalled that today the two largest cities of Turkiye are connected by a high-speed railway, but the government does not intend to stop there.

"Fast trains that reach the apartment in 4 hours and 20 minutes are not enough. We plan to launch a high-speed line, along which trains will reach speeds of 350 kilometers per hour. This project will significantly facilitate communication in the regions of Turkiye with a population of 25 million people," the minister said.

According to him, such initiatives are being prepared taking into account the prospects of the Turkish transport system. "According to our calculations, in the near future cars will be able to move at an average speed of no more than 80 kilometers per hour on certain sections of the highway between Ankara and Istanbul. Today we are thinking about this problem, which awaits us in 10-15 years, and we plan to eliminate traffic jams," Uraloglu said.

The Minister noted that by 2034 it is planned to implement new projects in the transport sector.

The head of the Turkish Ministry of Transport also shared plans for the country's largest airport, Istanbul Airport.

"Only on June 30, 268,275 passengers passed through Istanbul airport. This is a very large figure and exceeds the population of some provinces of Turkiye," Uraloglu said.

According to him, it is planned to test the third runway of Istanbul airport by the end of the year. "Istanbul Airport will become the second airport in the world where three traffic lanes will be used simultaneously," said the head of the Ministry of Transport.

---

