Panamanian authorities close 3 illegal crossings in jungle on border with Colombia

4 July 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

The National Border Guard Service of Panama has closed three illegal crossings from Colombia in the Darien jungle, Azernews reports.

"As part of Operation Shield, the armed forces have taken measures to control mass illegal migration. We are talking about blocking three illegal crossings used by illegal migrants on the Pacific and Caribbean coasts," the Panamanian border guards noted.

The department added that patrolling of trails popular among illegal immigrants has also been strengthened. At the same time, one of these routes leading to the Ito de Chukurti area was blocked by special barriers.

"Three unauthorized trails have been blocked in order to direct the flow of illegal migrants through the Cañas Blancas crossing, which leads to the city of Bajo Chiquito, in order to concentrate our protection and humanitarian assistance efforts there more effectively," the border guards explained.

"With the arrival of the new government of President Jose Raul Mulino, it is planned to launch a new campaign called Darien, which aims to ensure a climate of peace and tranquility in this region of the country," the ministry concluded.

---

