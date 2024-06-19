US to deploy F-16 in Ukraine, says Aide to US President

19 June 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

The F-16 fighter jets given to Kyiv by the USA will be deployed on the territory of Ukraine.

Azernews reports, citing TASS that Jake Sullivan, the assistant of the US president for national security, said this in an interview with the PBS TV channel.

"The plan is that F-16s will be deployed in Ukraine. The bilateral security agreement signed by President Biden and President Zelensky underscores this point: we want to help Ukraine achieve these capabilities. These tools should be placed in Ukraine," he said.



