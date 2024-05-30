Istanbul breaks visitor record totalling over five mln foreign tourists

30 May 2024 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Istanbul has once again broken tourism records! Istanbul, one of the most visited cities in the world, hosted a total of 5,244,936 foreign tourists in the first four months of 2024.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Istanbul hosted a total of 5,244,936 foreign visitors in January, February, March, and April.

The number of foreign visitors to Istanbul increased by 9.94% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In April, Istanbul hosted 1,478,218 foreign visitors, an increase of 14.60% compared to the same month last year, making it the locomotive of Turkish tourism.

In April, Istanbul was visited by 167,824 people from Russia, 109,202 people from Germany, 80,193 people from Iran, and 68,103 people from the United States. France followed the US with 62,404 visitors, the United Kingdom with 60,429 visitors, and Saudi Arabia with 42,059 visitors.

Most passengers arrived at Istanbul Airport

In April, 1,063,035 foreign visitors arrived in Istanbul through Istanbul Airport. Istanbul Airport accounted for 72.86% of the total number of foreign visitors arriving in Istanbul by air in April.

Last month, 394,772 foreign visitors entered through Sabiha Gökçen Airport. Sabiha Gökçen Airport became the second busiest entry point for foreign visitors to Istanbul. 27.06% of foreign visitors to Istanbul traveled through Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

19,000 tourists arrived by sea

Last month, the number of foreign visitors arriving in Istanbul by air increased by 15.54% compared to the same month in 2023. The number of foreigners arriving in the city by sea in April was 19,135.

March occupancy rate was 45.85%

According to the latest accommodation statistics published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the number of arrivals at Ministry-certified facilities in March of this year totaled 1,004,536.

A total of 2,219,479 nights were spent in these facilities, with an average length of stay of 2.21 days. The occupancy rate of accommodation facilities in Istanbul in March was 45.85%.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz