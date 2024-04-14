We want the tension in the region to decrease - Hakan Fidan

14 April 2024 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

We want the tension in the region to decrease, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mentioned this during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan.

Abdullahiyan said that Iran's retaliatory operation against Israel has ended and the country will not take another step if it is not attacked.

It should be noted that Iran conducted a military operation against Israel on April 14. During the operation, dozens of missiles and rockets were fired at Israel.

---

