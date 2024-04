4 April 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's spending on State pensions, including disability pensions, rose by 6.34% to 269.6 billion euros in 2023, pensions-and-social-security agency INPS said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Social-security contributions were also up, rising 4,44% with respect to 2022 to 214.6 billion euros, INPS said.

