European Space Agency to simulate a solar eclipse

4 April 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The European Space Agency will simulate a total solar eclipse using two artificial satellites, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The satellites will be placed in such a way that they cast a shadow on each other. Thanks to the artificial eclipse, it will be easy to observe the corona of the Sun.

Since the Sun's radiation is strong, its crown can only be observed during an eclipse. This is also short-term. Astrophysicists will be able to observe an artificial eclipse straw for up to seven hours.

---

