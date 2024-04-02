Iran's parliament threatens Azerbaijan: Israel's embassy in Baku should be targeted

2 April 2024 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

A few days ago, one of the scandalous opinions expressed during the discussion on the issue of Israel in the Iranian Parliament captured the media headlines.

Azernews reports, with reference to Iranian sources, that after the Israeli air attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, a threat was voiced against Azerbaijan in the Iranian parliament.

One of these hypocritical speeches came from Jalal Rashidi Kuchi, a radical member of the Iranian parliament, who made a post about this on his X account.

تعلل، صبر و تاخیر در پاسخ قاطع و مشابه به حمله نظامی صهیونیست‌ها به خاک ایران، تحت هر عنوان، برابر است با ضربه سنگین به آبرو و عزت نام بزرگ ایران.

پیشنهاد من، هدف قرار دادن آشکارا و مستقیم یکی از مراکز دیپلماتیک صهیونیست‌ها در یکی از کشورهای منطقه، ترجیحا آذربایجان. — 🇵🇸🇮🇷جلال رشیدی کوچی🇮🇷 (@j_rashidikoochi) April 1, 2024

"Procrastination, patience, and delay in giving a decisive and similar response to the military attack of the "Zionists" on Iranian territory under any title is equivalent to a heavy blow to the reputation and honour of the great name of Iran.

My proposal is to openly and directly target the diplomatic representation of the "Zionists" in one of the diplomatic centres of the regional countries, preferably in Azerbaijan."

It should be recalled that diplomatic relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have been unilaterally suspended since January 2023, that is, after the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. Although the Azerbaijani embassy was recalled after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran repeatedly appealed to Azerbaijan to restore diplomatic relations.

In addition, the government of Iran had expressed its personal opinion on the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel earlier, but the leadership of Azerbaijan diplomatically responded to the other side that the relations between the two independent states do not concern the third party.

However, it seems that Iran cannot draw conclusions from this, and with such an inadequate approach in the parliamentary debate, they create conditions for straining relations with Azerbaijan again.

