Belarusian FM meets with business community of Mongolia
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik visited production facilities and enterprises in Ulaanbaatar and held meetings with the business community during his official visit to Mongolia, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
In furtherance of the talks with the leadership of the country and the government, Sergei Aleinik held a meeting with the head of the National Emergency Management Agency Major General G.Ariunbuyan in Ulaanbaatar.
The delegation visited one of the fire units to see Belarusian fire equipment used in the Mongolian emergency response units. Representatives of Belarusian enterprises, in turn, spoke about the production capabilities and new types of equipment.
According to the head of Mongolia’s National Emergency Management Agency, thanks to Belarusian equipment, more than 13,000 people have already been saved and property damage worth more than $20 million prevented.
The parties emphasized the positive experience of cooperation in terms of the supply of equipment for the needs of the National Emergency Management Agency of Mongolia and discussed four areas of promising cooperation. The Mongolian side confirmed its interest in purchasing special-purpose fire-fighting vehicles made by Pozhsnab company on MAZ chassis and other equipment and overalls. Interest was expressed in continuing training programs for Mongolian specialists in specialized Belarusian institutions.
Discussion of bilateral projects and opportunities for further cooperation continued during visits to various production facilities. The Belarusian delegation, in particular, toured APU company, the largest manufacturer of milk, carbonated and alcoholic beverages. Sergei Aleinik was briefed that the company uses Belarusian milk powder to make dairy products and Belarusian malt to manufacture beer.
The minister also visited the Evseg Cashmere Factory. The company's management expressed interest in cooperation, including in shipping its products to Belarus.
On the same day, Sergei Aleinik held talks with the Mongolian State Agricultural Corporation. The parties discussed the supply of pedigree cattle, milking equipment and the construction of dairy production facilities for the needs of Mongolian farmers.
During the negotiations, Minsk Tractor Works signed a roadmap with the Ministry of Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia to supply tractors with a capacity of 80-350hp and plows. The document reflects the supply plan for 2024-2025 with the prospect of developing cooperation until 2027.
Meetings were also held with the general director of the UMM company (dealer of BelAZ in Mongolia) - Honorary Consul of Belarus in Mongolia Leonid Slobodsky and the top executives of the company that operates Belarusian dump trucks.
