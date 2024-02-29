South Africa prepares to lead the G20

29 February 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of South Africa (CAR) has begun preparations for the presidency of the G20 in 2025, Azernews reports, citing the representative of the office of the President of the CAR, Kumbudzo Ntsshaveni.

"The Cabinet of Ministers reviewed the report on the CAR's presidency of the G20 in 2025 and preparations for the G20 summit. This is a significant event for us. Because the TSAR will be the first country in Africa to host such a summit," the official said.

Kumbudzo Ntshaveni also stressed that the G20 summit, which will be held in CAR, will have a long-term and positive impact on the whole world and Africa. According to him, the Cabinet is confident that South Africa will succeed in the G20.

It should be noted that the BRICS summit was also held in the CAR in 2023.

