Dengue fever cases hit 1,075 in Laos since January

25 February 2024 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached 1,075 since January 2024, including two deaths, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The highest number of cases occurred in Sekong province, where 296 cases were reported, while 221 cases were recorded in the Lao capital Vientiane, and 175 cases in Luang Namtha province, according to a report released by the Center of Information and Education for Health under the ministry on Saturday.

The two deaths were recorded in Vientiane, the report said.

Lao health authorities are calling on people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to control the spread of dengue fever.

Meanwhile, the ministry has vowed to continue improving the capacity of doctors and nurses to improve healthcare services in the crucial battle against the disease.

