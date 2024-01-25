Jean-Claude Van Damme will star in the new comedy Gardener

25 January 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Jean-Claude Van Damme will play the main role in the comedy thriller "The Gardener" (Le jardinier), the filming of which will start on February 5, 2024, in Belgium and France, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The project will be directed by David Sharon, with whom Van Damme has already collaborated in the film "The Last Mercenary". Which in 2021 became one of the main hits of the Netflix streaming channel. Sharon's other film works include "Jokes Aside" with Omar Si and "Shipwreck Survivors" with Daniel Otoy.

The plot of the film tells about Serge and his family, who found themselves on the "black list" of government officials because they have access to some state secrets, and now they are threatened with death. To escape, the family develops a cunning plan, not the least of which is played by their strange gardener named Leo.

In addition to Van Damme, Mikael Yun ("Chef") will play one of the main roles in the project. Navel Madani ("Daddy, Don't Star!"), Kaaris ("Lucas"), Ragnar Le Breton ("An Amazing Christmas") and others are also involved in the film.

---

