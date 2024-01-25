12 people detained in connection with fire that led to numerous casualties in China

25 January 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A total of 12 people have been detained in connection with a fire that killed 39 people in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

It was reported that according to the preliminary investigation, the fire occurred due to a violation of safety rules during the installation of a refrigerator store in the basement of the building.

Xinyu Mayor Su Hin said that smoke from a fire that occurred during installation work quickly spread to the vocational training center and hotel rooms on the upper floors of the building. Among the dead were students who came to study at these training centers. Some of those who were on the second floor of the building jumped out of the windows to escape.

It should be noted that on January 24, at 15:24 local time, a strong fire broke out in the basement of a multifunctional building in the city of Xinyu. The fire was extinguished after about 3 hours and 30 minutes, and the search ended at 20:50.

As a result of the man-made disaster, 39 people were killed and 9 people were injured. After the fire, an inspection of compliance with safety rules in crowded places, including in educational centers, was launched.

